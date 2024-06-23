Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,535 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 44,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 173,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,516,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 828,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 141,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MFG opened at $3.86 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

