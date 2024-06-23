GAMMA Investing LLC Cuts Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

GAMMA Investing LLC lessened its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,442,000 after buying an additional 332,567 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,330,000 after buying an additional 136,291 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 179,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 52,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Stock Down 0.2 %

BKU opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About BankUnited

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.