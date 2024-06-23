Chandra Henry Sells 19,300 Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) Director Chandra Henry sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total transaction of C$136,070.79.

Chandra Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Chandra Henry sold 20,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.86, for a total transaction of C$157,200.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Chandra Henry sold 10,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$76,968.00.

Headwater Exploration Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE HWX opened at C$6.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.88 and a 52 week high of C$8.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of C$134.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.7362525 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.46.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

