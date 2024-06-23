Kathryn Gregg Purchases 2,500,000 Shares of Oliver’s Real Food Limited (ASX:OLI) Stock

Oliver’s Real Food Limited (ASX:OLI – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Gregg bought 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$35,000.00 ($23,178.81).

Oliver's Real Food Limited operates quick service restaurants in Australia. The company offers nutrient dense meals through its restaurants and online. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in North Rocks, Australia.

