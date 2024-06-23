GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CINF opened at $115.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $124.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

