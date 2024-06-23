Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $690.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $214.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.50%.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912 over the last ninety days. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.49.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

