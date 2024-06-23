Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,370 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Cardlytics worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 349.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDLX. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Cardlytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Cardlytics Stock Down 0.9 %

CDLX stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $392.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The company had revenue of $67.61 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardlytics news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $170,577.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,849.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $373,065.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $170,577.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,849.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,435 shares of company stock worth $828,269. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardlytics Profile

(Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Further Reading

