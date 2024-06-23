GAMMA Investing LLC Has $127,000 Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $59.90 and a one year high of $141.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($2.92). The firm had revenue of $743.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.67.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

