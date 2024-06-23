GAMMA Investing LLC Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.41. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNV. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

