Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in PubMatic by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in PubMatic by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of PUBM opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $25.36.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,978 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $601,650.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,009.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $601,650.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,009.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $74,575.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,903.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,160 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PUBM. B. Riley assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

PubMatic Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Featured Stories

