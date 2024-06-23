Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKD. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $7.62.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $782.83 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. Research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

