Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,660 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Park-Ohio worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 32.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 90,998 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 6,160.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 75.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 20,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Price Performance

Park-Ohio stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $327.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $28.79.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $38,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $26,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $38,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,802 shares of company stock valued at $507,252. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

