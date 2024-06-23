Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Limbach were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Limbach by 13,000.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $54.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $60.48.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.50 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jayme L. Brooks purchased 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $49,177.45. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,511 shares in the company, valued at $235,248.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Limbach news, CFO Jayme L. Brooks acquired 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,177.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,248.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael M. Mccann acquired 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.77 per share, with a total value of $100,269.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,010.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

