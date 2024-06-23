Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,193 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $587,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 263,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $116.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.21. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $137.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $440.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $2,195,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 448,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,196,040.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 20,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $2,195,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,196,040.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 3,289 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total value of $373,367.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,329,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,611 shares of company stock valued at $11,395,672 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

