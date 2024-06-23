GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,352 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGR. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,620,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $30,303,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Avangrid by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,917,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,140,000 after buying an additional 326,084 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 373,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 147,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $4,195,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

NYSE:AGR opened at $35.24 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

