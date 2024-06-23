GAMMA Investing LLC Has $125,000 Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pool by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 7.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Pool by 307.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $337.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $308.45 and a 1 year high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

