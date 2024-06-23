Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,045 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Vimeo worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vimeo by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,493,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,405 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $2,267,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Vimeo by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 50,269 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vimeo by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 154,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 122,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Vimeo Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

