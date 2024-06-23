Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Autohome by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Autohome by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Autohome had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Autohome’s payout ratio is currently 53.55%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

