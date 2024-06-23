M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 137.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,313,000 after purchasing an additional 95,437 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in M/I Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 178,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after acquiring an additional 64,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 259,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MHO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

M/I Homes Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE MHO opened at $120.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.96. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $140.73.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $15,000,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at $440,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.