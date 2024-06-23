StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at $406,110.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David F. Hoffmeister purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.29 per share, with a total value of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,829.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Stock Up 1.0 %

STEP opened at $43.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32. StepStone Group LP has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that StepStone Group LP will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STEP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STEP

About StepStone Group

(Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.