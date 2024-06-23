Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,693 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,349 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of REX American Resources worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at REX American Resources

In other REX American Resources news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $5,942,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,512,305 shares in the company, valued at $89,861,163.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $5,942,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,512,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,861,163.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,597 over the last ninety days. 11.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

REX opened at $44.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $771.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.98. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $32.43 and a 52-week high of $60.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $48.46.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REX. StockNews.com cut REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

