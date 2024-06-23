Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,408 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,746,000 after purchasing an additional 58,204 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 277,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,628,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 582,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,115,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,965,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANIP opened at $58.53 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.26.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. As a group, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $199,995.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,227 shares in the company, valued at $5,174,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $317,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,297,925.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $199,995.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,227 shares in the company, valued at $5,174,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,688 shares of company stock worth $10,230,863. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANIP shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

