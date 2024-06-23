DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,834,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,881,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,660,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,029,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 901,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after acquiring an additional 241,706 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $33.86 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.85.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

DOCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $195,541.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,180.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

