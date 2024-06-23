Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 419.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,194 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in OLO by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 50,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter valued at $2,917,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in OLO by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 766,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 300,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OLO by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,411,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 416,851 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 9,392 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $42,451.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 583,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 9,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $42,451.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 583,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 10,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $46,370.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,697.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,686 shares of company stock worth $362,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

OLO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.84.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OLO had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. OLO’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OLO

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

