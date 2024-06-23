Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,182,000 after acquiring an additional 35,632 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after acquiring an additional 383,495 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 250,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $174.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 93.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.67. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.95 and a 1 year high of $191.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Krystal Biotech

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,189,020.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.