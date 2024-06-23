Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 23,204 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teekay were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TK. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 449,307 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 647,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 223,025 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 51,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 161,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 66,726 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Price Performance

Shares of TK opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. Teekay Co. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Teekay Increases Dividend

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $365.05 million for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.09%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 101.12%. This is an increase from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Teekay’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

