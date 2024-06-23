Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 32,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

CALM stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.59. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of -0.05.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.55. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

