Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.16 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNW. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.08.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

