Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 496,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ONL opened at $3.41 on Friday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.08%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

