Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 192 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $300,782,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $107,010,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,532.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 424,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,638,000 after buying an additional 398,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $73,185,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $262.41 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

