PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNF. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Knife River by 39.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Knife River by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Knife River in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Knife River by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KNF stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.47. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $83.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($516.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNF. Wolfe Research began coverage on Knife River in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

See Also

