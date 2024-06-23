PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 34 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,039,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,933,000 after acquiring an additional 41,793 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 756.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,528,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3,091.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,203,000 after acquiring an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $5,273,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,829.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,646.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,690.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,566.49. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,181.71 and a 52-week high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.