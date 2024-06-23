PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 7,836 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $35.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.96. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $205,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,187,078.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $205,868.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,187,078.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,330 shares of company stock worth $1,708,320 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

