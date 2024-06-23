SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,063 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,832,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,517 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,489,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,388,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,325,000 after acquiring an additional 272,238 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,064,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,979,000 after acquiring an additional 109,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 210.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,872,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,166 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.79 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $30.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

