PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in PVH by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PVH by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PVH by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.81.

PVH Trading Up 2.2 %

PVH stock opened at $114.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.15. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.