AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Price Down 5%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.57 and last traded at $22.57. 266,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 717,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

A number of research firms have commented on ATRC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

AtriCure Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.42.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $36,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in AtriCure by 70.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in AtriCure by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

