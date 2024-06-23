Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Universal Display by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Universal Display by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 330,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,166,000 after acquiring an additional 75,828 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Price Performance

Universal Display stock opened at $209.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $133.67 and a 12-month high of $211.02.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Get Our Latest Report on OLED

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.