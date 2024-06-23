eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.25

Shares of eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
eBullion Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.
About eBullion
eBullion, Inc provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than eBullion
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for eBullion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBullion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.