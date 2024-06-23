Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Qualys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $139.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.47. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $122.53 and a one year high of $206.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. Analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Qualys

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $115,132.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,763.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $83,504.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $115,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,763.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,113 shares of company stock worth $3,969,251 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.