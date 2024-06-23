PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $77,193,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 1,313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 463,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after buying an additional 430,318 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of KBR by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 545,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,155,000 after buying an additional 422,856 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 966,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,560,000 after buying an additional 344,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,084,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,915,000 after buying an additional 331,749 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBR opened at $64.09 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $59.79.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

In other KBR news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

