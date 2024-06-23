Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.35

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 142696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88.

Get Shionogi & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $662.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.