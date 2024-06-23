Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.98 and last traded at $46.04. Approximately 4,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 5,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.
Principal Value ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54.
Principal Value ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2883 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Principal Value ETF Company Profile
The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
Further Reading
