Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.98 and last traded at $46.04. Approximately 4,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 5,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.

Principal Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54.

Principal Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2883 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Principal Value ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,338,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after buying an additional 51,041 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,516,000.

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

