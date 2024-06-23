China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Shares Down 0.9%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.58. Approximately 79,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 93,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter.

China Construction Bank Cuts Dividend

China Construction Bank Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.9227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

