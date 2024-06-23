IWG (LON:IWG) Shares Down 1.7%

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 172.40 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 173.50 ($2.20). 2,817,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,686,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.50 ($2.24).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.73) price target on shares of IWG in a report on Monday, April 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 188.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 184.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,170.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -826.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, insider Mark Dixon sold 35,000,000 shares of IWG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.49), for a total transaction of £68,600,000 ($87,166,454.89). In related news, insider Mark Dixon sold 35,000,000 shares of IWG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.49), for a total transaction of £68,600,000 ($87,166,454.89). Also, insider Francois Pauly acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £37,000 ($47,013.98). 28.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

