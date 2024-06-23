Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $148.16 and last traded at $148.16. 158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.26.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.92.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

