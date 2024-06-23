Geox (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Stock Price Down 26.8%

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Free Report) shares were down 26.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Geox Stock Down 26.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82.

About Geox

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel to retailers and end consumers in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoes and apparel under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand stores, Geox Shops, and e-commerce channels.

