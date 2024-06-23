Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.
Teton Advisors Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66.
Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter.
About Teton Advisors
Teton Advisors, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for investment companies, portfolio management for businesses or institutional clients. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income and balanced portfolio.
