Cadogan Energy Solutions (LON:CAD) Trading Up 2.3%

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Approximately 250,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 136,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

Cadogan Energy Solutions Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 14.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.18. The stock has a market cap of £5.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.75.

About Cadogan Energy Solutions

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production and Trading segments. The company holds working interest licenses in the west of Ukraine.

