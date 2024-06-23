Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Trading Down 4.6%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 205,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 353,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

