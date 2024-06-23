Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 52,679 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of KBR worth $722,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

KBR Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.79.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

